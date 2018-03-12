Santos Laguna's Osvaldo Martinez (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey Rayados player David Cantu (L) during the match corresponding to round 11 of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna players celebrate scoring a goal during the match corresponding to round 11 of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra