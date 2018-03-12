Santos Laguna edged Monterrey 3-2, regaining the top spot in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.
Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez scored two goals and Argentine Julio Furch added a third score to help Santos Laguna win on Sunday.
Santos Laguna's Osvaldo Martinez (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey Rayados player David Cantu (L) during the match corresponding to round 11 of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Santos Laguna players celebrate scoring a goal during the match corresponding to round 11 of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Santos Laguna's Jose Vazquez (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey Rayados player Arturo Gonzalez (L) during the match corresponding to round 11 of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Santos Laguna edged Monterrey 3-2, regaining the top spot in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.
Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez scored two goals and Argentine Julio Furch added a third score to help Santos Laguna win on Sunday.