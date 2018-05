Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas (C, back) and Antonio Rios (R) vie for the ball with Santos' Brian Lozano (L) and Julio Furch (C) during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Toluca's Santiago Garcia (R) vies for the ball with Santos' Julio Furch (L) during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Toluca's Osvaldo Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with Santos' Jorge Tavares (R) during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Toluca's Cristian Borja (C) and goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera (L) in action against Julio Furchl during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Santos' Julio Furch (L) jubilates a goal during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Santos' players jubilate the victory during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Santos' players jubilate the victory during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUÑEZ

Santos Laguna, coached by Uruguayan Dante Siboldi, played to a 1-1 tie against Toluca, winning the Mexican soccer league's Clausura title by an aggregate score of 3-2.

Argentine Julio Furch scored for Santos in the 10th minute and his countryman, Gabriel Hauche, evened the score with a goal in the 82nd minute of Sunday's championship match for Toluca.