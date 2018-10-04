Third-place Santos Laguna will host bottom-dwelling Atlas on Friday at the start of Matchday 12 of 17 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.
Santos, the winner of the 2017-2018 Liga MX's Clausura tournament, currently has 21 points and could move provisionally into first place with a win at Corona Stadium over Atlas (five points), which has gotten off to a horrific start in the 2018-2019 Apertura but showed signs of turning things around in a 2-0 Matchday 11 victory last Friday over Toluca.