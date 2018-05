Santos' Leo Cittadini (R) vies for the ball with Tabare Viudez of Nacional (L) during the Copa Libertadores match between Santos and Nacional held at Montevideo, Uruguay, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Nacional's Carlos de Pena (L), Leandro Barcia (C) and Alfonso Espino (R) celebrate after scoring against Santos during the Copa Libertadores match between Santos and Nacional held at Montevideo, Uruguay, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Santos' Daniel Guedes (C-R) vies for the ball with Carlos De Pena of Nacional (C-L) during the Copa Libertadores match between Santos and Nacional held in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Santos' Gabriel (L) vies for the ball with Jorge Fucile of Nacional (R) during the Copa Libertadores match between Santos and Nacional held in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

The Brazilian soccer club Santos on Tuesday secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores despite losing 0-1 in Montevideo to the Uruguayan Nacional in the match that closed the fifth day of Group F.

Santos qualified for the next phase of the tournament without having to hit any goal thanks to the goalless tie between the Peruvian team Real Garcilaso and the Argentine Estudiantes de La Plata earlier in Cusco, Peru.