Santos Laguna's Jonathan Rodriguez (R) vies for the ball with Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas during the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura final at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco celebrates after his team scored a goal in the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura final, a match played at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Toluca's Luis Enrique Quiñones celebrates after scoring against Santos Laguna during the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura final at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna's Julio Furch (left), Edwin Cetre (right) and Brian Lozano celebrate a goal against Toluca during the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura final at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Santos Laguna got two late goals in a come-from-behind 2-1 home victory over Toluca in the first leg of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura final.

The visitors started quickly Thursday night at Estadio Corona in this northern city, surprising Santos by hitting the woodwork with two shots in the opening minutes by Luis Enrique Quiñones and Rubens Sambueza.