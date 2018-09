Queretaro's head coach Rafael Puente del Rio during the Mexican Apertura Tournament 10th round match between Chivas and Queretaro, at the Akron stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Chivas' players jubilate a goal during the Mexican Apertura Tournament 10th round match between Chivas and Queretaro, at the Akron stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Chivas' Alan Pulido jubilates a goal during the Mexican Apertura Tournament 10th round match between Chivas and Queretaro, at the Akron stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Brazilian forward Camilo Sanvezzo scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 94th minute, pulling off a 1-1 tie for Queretaro on the road against Guadalajara.

Striker Alan Pulido opened the scoring, nailing a goal for Guadalajara, which is managed by Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, in Sunday's Liga MX match.