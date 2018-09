Morelia's Carlos Guzman (R) vies for the ball against Queretaro's Camilo da Silva (L) during a match between Morelia and Queretaro of the Mexican Tournament at the Morelos stadium in Morelia, Mexico, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Queretaro's Camilo da Silva (R) celebrate a goal against Morelia during a match between Morelia and Queretaro of the Mexican Tournament at the Morelos stadium in Morelia, Mexico, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo scored a brace for the second consecutive match on Friday to lead Queretaro to victory over Monarcas Morelia 4-1 in their Liga MX Apertura match.

Sanvezzo (42', 56'), Carlos Acosta (85') and Jaime Gomez (91') scored for Queretaro, while Paraguayan Carlos Ferreira scored the only goal for hosts Morelia..