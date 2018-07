Flamengo player Diego in action on July 18, 2018, in a Brazilian-league Matchday 13 game against Sao Paulo at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Flamengo player Paolo Guerrero falls to the ground during a Brazilian-league Matchday 13 match on July 18, 2018, versus Sao Paulo at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Sao Paulo's Anderson Martins (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Fernando Uribe (L) during a Matchday 13 Brazilian-league contest at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Sao Paulo went on the road to defeat Flamengo 1-0, narrowing the latter's lead in the 2018 Brazilian league's standings to just a single point.

Flamengo came up short at Maracana Stadium even though it had a big edge in ball possession and despite the return to the starting line-up of Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero.