Then-San Lorenzo head coach Diego Aguirre gives instructions to his players during their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match against the Lanus' at Nestor Diaz Perez Stadium in Lanus, Argentina, Sept. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Sao Paulo's Anderson Martins (R) and Reinaldo (L) vie for the ball with Colon's Javier Correa (C) during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Diego Souza (R) of Sao Paulo vies for the ball against Everton Ribeiro (L) of Flamengo during the Brazilian Championship Series A soccer match between Flamengo and Sao Paulo at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Sao Paulo FC traveled to Argentina on Tuesday without its two main strikers to play against Club Atletico Colon in a match on Thursday that will decide whether it will qualify for the round of 16 in the 2018 Copa Sudamericana.

Sao Paulo FC's coach Diego Aguirre confirmed on Tuesday that the team will lose Diego Souza who, despite not having any physical problems, will take a rest due to the team's bulky schedule.