Sao Paulo's Reinaldo (L) battles Rosario Central's Hernan Nicolas Da Campo (R) for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 9, 2018, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Sao Paulo is preparing to take on Argentina's Colon this week in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana series.

The Brazilian club is entering Thursday's first-leg match in the series coming off a good performance in the Brazilian Championship.