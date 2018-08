League-leading Sao Paulo, which is struggling to cope with the absence of key players due to injury or suspension, will host Fluminense on Sunday in Matchday 22 of 38 in the Brasileirao, Brazil's top-flight soccer league.

Sao Paulo (45 points) could fall out of first with a loss because Internacional is just three points behind and is nearly equal in goal differential, with the former at +17 and the latter at +16.