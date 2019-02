Talleres' Andres Cubas (L) vies for the ball with Reinaldo (R) of Sao Paulo during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Talleres at the Morumbi Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Talleres' Komar (L) vies for the ball with Pablo (R) of Sao Paulo during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Talleres at the Morumbi Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Talleres' players celebrate after the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Talleres at the Morumbi Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Talleres of Cordoba delivered the first major upset of this year's Copa Libertadores by eliminating Sao Paulo after to a 0-0 draw in their second round, second leg match at the Morumbi Stadium on Wednesday.

The visiting Argentinians traveled to Brazil defending a two-goal lead from the first leg, and were able to seal the tie with a minimum of fuss.