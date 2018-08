02/08/2018 Reinaldo (L) and Anderson Martins (R) of Sao Paulo fight over the ball during the second round of the South American Cup. at the Morumbi Stadium of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Sao Paulo FC has a tenuous grip on the top spot of the Brazilian league and will likely need three points at home against Ceara on Sunday to fend off second-place Internacional and third-place Flamengo.

Sao Paulo has 42 points heading into its Brasileirao Matchday 21 game, but its lead over Internacional was reduced to just one point after it played to a draw on Wednesday versus last-place Parana.