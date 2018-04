A board shows the draw for the Copa Sudamericana tournament at the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) offices in Luque, Paraguay, on Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Argentina's Rosario Central, which will have captain and top scorer Marco Ruben back in the line-up, will take on Brazil's Sao Paulo this week in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer competition.

Sao Paulo's coach, Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, took over the club's reins just a month ago and will lead his team into the regional tournament match on Thursday.