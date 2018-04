Saprissa coach Vladimir Quesada shouts instructions to his players during the Concacaf Champions League match against America on Feb. 28, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Saprissa and Santos booked the last two spots over the weekend in the Costa Rican soccer league's Clausura tournament playoffs.

Herediano, the leader in the tournament standings with 38 points on goal differential, and Alajuelense had already qualified for the four-team playoffs.