Saprissa's Mariano Torres (L) vies for the ball with Herediano's Leonardo Gonzalez (R) during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa's Jerry Bengtson (L) vies for the ball with Herediano's Junior Diaz (R) during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa's Luis Hernandez (R) vies for the ball with Herediano's Esteban Ramirez (L) during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa's Henrique Moura (R) vies for the ball with Herediano's Yendrick Ruiz (L) during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa's goalkeeper Leonel Moreira (R) vies for the ball with Herediano's players during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa's celebrate the victory against Herediano during the final of the Clausura season of Costa Rica at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Saprissa, down a player, won the Costa Rican league's Clausura tournament title over the weekend, defeating Herediano 4-3 on penalties after finishing regular time scoreless.

The teams played evenly during Sunday's second leg of the final, but Saprissa managed to come out on top and win its 34th league title.