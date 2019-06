Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri pictured prior to the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Italian coach Maurizio Sarri has been appointed as Juventus' new manager after leading Chelsea to win the Europa League title, the eight-time Serie A defending champion announced Sunday.

"The Tuscan coach has joined the Bianconeri after a year in England with Chelsea, penning in a three-year contract," the Italian team said in a statement on its website.