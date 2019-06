Chelsea FC head coach Maurizio Sarri celebrates with the Europa League trophy at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Newly appointed Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri praised Thursday the Turin-based club's signing him after he spent one year at the Premier League's Chelsea.

The Italian coach stated, during his first press conference in Turin, that arriving at the eight-time Serie A defending champion would be a crowning of his long career.