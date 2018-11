Chelse Eden Hazard (L) vies for the ball against Everton Lucas Digne (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Everton Jordan Pickford makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Chelsea and Everton observe a minute of silence during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Chelsea's Italian coach, Maurizio Sarri, on Sunday set a new Premier League record as the Blues were held to a 0-0 draw against Everton in an English league Matchday 12 event.

Sarri set a new record for the longest unbeaten start to his maiden Premier League season as Chelsea has yet to lose a game after 12 matches, but the Blues only managed to garner a single point in Sunday's home duel.