Aliaksandra Sasnovich, of Belarus, returns the ball to the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitová during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus pulled off a surprise first-round upset on Tuesday against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Sasnovich, world No. 50, needed two hours and 14 minutes to beat Kvitova, world No. 7, despite the Czech player's attempt at a comeback in the second set, which she started with a 3-0 lead.