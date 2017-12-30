Roma on Saturday was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in a Serie A 19th round match.
Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma 31 minutes into the match, held at Olimpico stadium.
Sassuolo's players celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and US Sassuolo at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and US Sassuolo at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
Roma on Saturday was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in a Serie A 19th round match.
Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma 31 minutes into the match, held at Olimpico stadium.