Cagliari's Luca Ceppitelli (L) in action against Sassuolo's Pol Lirola (R) during the Italian Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Alessandro Matri (C) in action against Cagliari players Luca Ceppitelli (R) and Nicolo Barella (L) during the Italian Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi reacts during the Italian Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's goalless draw against Cagliari on Sunday was one more missed opportunity to win a Serie A match in 2018.

Cagliari extended Sassuolo's winless drought to six matches, as their last taste of success was all the way back on Dec. 23, when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0.