Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (C) shoots to score between Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat of Poland (R) and Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott (L) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (top) battles for the ball with Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (bottom) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Washington Wizards forward Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic crashes to the floor after being fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 at the United Center on Saturday.

Satoransky played for 37 minutes but had to leave the game after falling and hitting his head after being fouled with 2:30 left in regulation.