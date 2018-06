Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi (C) leads his team's training session in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi (L) and Osama Hawsawi (R) attend a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi (L) and Osama Hawsawi (R) attend a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Saudi Arabia's national soccer team coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, said Wednesday that his boys can beat Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match if they manage to control the ball and counteract the Russian team's strong points.

The Argentine coach made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of the Saudi Arabia-Russia clash.