Fahad Al Muwallad of Saudi Arabia celebrates scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Hussain Almoqahwi (C) of Saudi Arabia scores during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Saudi Arabia celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Saudi Arabia's national soccer team on Saturday qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup knockout stage, having earned a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in their Group E second-round match at Al Maktoum Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

Forward Fahad Al Muwallad and midfielder Hussain Almoqahwi scored for Saudi Arabia, leading the three-time AFC champion to the Asian Cup round of 16 for the seventh time in history.