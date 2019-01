Australian referee Peter Green (L) shows the red card to Han Kwang Song (2-R) of North Korea during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Saudi Arabia and North Korea, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Saudi Arabia and North Korea, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Salem Aldawsari (2-R) of Saudi Arabia scores during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Saudi Arabia and North Korea, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday gave a 4-0 beat-down to a 10-man North Korean squad in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E match held at Rashid Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

With the win, Saudi Arabia leads the Group E standings with three points, pending the other first-round match which is set to pit Qatar against Lebanon on Wednesday.