Saudi Mini driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German Timo Gottschalk, of Mini Lomas, compete during the fifth stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 in Puerto Lomas, Peru, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Saudi Mini driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi continued competing in the Dakar Rally on Tuesday after having been banned from the race for going off route during the 8th stage between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia.

Al-Rajhi headed off with the other drivers on the 10th stage, which runs from Salta to Belen, Argentina, even though he was not on the official entry list.