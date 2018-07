File photograph showing Lionel Scaloni (i) vying for the ball with Panathinaikos's Quincy Owusu-Abeyie in Rome, Italy, November 8, 2012. EFE-EPA File/Ettore Ferrari

Lionel Scaloni, assistant coach of the Argentina national team under Jorge Sampaoli and Pablo Aimar, head coach of the country's national under-17 squad, will take charge of the under-20s at the L'Alcudia tournament, Argentine Soccer Federation (AFA) national teams secretary Jorge Miadosqui said Tuesday.

Martin Tocalli will be the team's physical trainer ahead of the July 28-Aug. 8 tournament, Miadosqui told Fox Sports.