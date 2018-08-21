Argentina's interim coach, Lionel Scaloni, said Tuesday that any coach would love to have a player like Lionel Messi, and although he will not play for the national soccer squad in the upcoming matches in the US Scaloni left the door open to including him on future rosters.

"I spoke with him and, as per that chat, he's not in this call-up. We didn't speak about what might happen in the future, we all know what he represents for us. We'll see if he can be (with us) in the future," said Scaloni during his first press conference as coach, in Buenos Aires.