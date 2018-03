Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of the Movistar team celebrates on the podium after remaining in the lead following the sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between La Pobla de Segur and Torrefarrera, in Spain's Catalonia region on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ QUIQUE GARCIA

Colombian rider Egan A Bernal (R) of the Sky Team and Swiss rider Danilo Wyss (L) of BMC in action during the sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between La Pobla de Segur and Torrefarrera in Spain's Catalonia region on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

German rider Maxi Schachmann of the Quick Step team celebrates his victory in the sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between La Pobla de Segur and Torrefarrera, in Spain's Catalonia region, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

German rider Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) on Saturday clinched the sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, while Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remained on top of the general classification with one stage to go.

Snowfall along the planned route high in the Pyrenees Mountains forced race organizers to cut 77 kilometers off the front end of the stage, shortening it to 117 km.