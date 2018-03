Schalke's Guido Burgstaller (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Freiburg at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Freiburg's Nils Petersen (R) leaves the pitch after being sent off during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (R) in action against Augsburg's Sergio Cordova (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between both teams in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Schalke's Leon Goretzka (R) in action against Freiburg's Janik Haberer (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between both teams at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Freiburg players Florian Kath (L) and Nicolas Hoefler (R) in action against Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between both teams at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri scores the 1-0 lead from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Freiburg at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Schalke 04 on Saturday stretched its winning streak to six games after beating Freiburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga 28th round, tightening its grip on the second position in the German league table.

Both teams failed to score in the first half, but Daniel Caligiuri opened the scoring for Schalke after converting a penalty in the 63rd minute.