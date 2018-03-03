The team of Hertha huddle before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Berlin's Vedad Ibisevic reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's Marko Pjaca (R) celebrates with teammate Breel Embolo (C) after scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke 04 on Saturday gained a 1-0 home win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga 25th round, jumping to second place in the German league table.

Marko Pjaca's winning goal for Schalke came 37 minutes into the match.