Schalke's supporters during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FSV Mainz 05 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Focke Strangmann

Schalke's players celebrate after a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FSV Mainz 05 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Focke Strangmann

Schalke's Alessandro Schoepf (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FSV Mainz 05 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Focke Strangmann

Schalke beat Mainz 1-0 on Saturday for its first Bundesliga win this season in the sixth round of the German league.

Schalke midfielder Alessandro Schopf netted the sole goal just 11 minutes into the match, breaking the team's five-game losing streak in the Bundesliga.