Schalke's Guido Burgstaller (L) and Breel Embolo (R) in action during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray Istanbul in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Schalke's Sebastian Rudy in action during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray Istanbul in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Galatasaray's Mugdat Celik (C) shows his dejection after losing the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray Istanbul in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's Mark Uth (R) scores the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray Istanbul in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's Mark Uth (R) in action against Galatasaray's Papa N'Diaye (L) during the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray Istanbul in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke 04 won 2-0 against Turkish Galatasaray on Tuesday with goals from Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth, giving them an important step towards qualifying for the next round in the Champions League.

Schalke opened the scoring in the 3rd minute thanks to Burgstaller, who took advantage of a huge mistake by Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.