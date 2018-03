Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri (right) in action against Mainz's Karim Onisiwo during a Bundesliga match on Friday, March 9, in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz's Karim Onisiwo (left) and Schalke's Naldo go up for a ball during a Bundesliga match on Friday, March 9, in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke players celebrate after defeating Mainz in a Bundesliga match on Friday, March 9, in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke's Weston McKennie (left) tries to avoid a challenge from a Mainz player during a Bundesliga match on Friday, March 9, in Mainz, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke defeated Mainz 1-0 here Friday to move into second place in the Bundesliga while the hosts remain in jeopardy of relegation.

Their fourth straight win lifted Schalke to 46 points, four ahead of third-place Borussia Dortmund, who will host fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.