Schalke's Guido Burgstaller (L) tries to escape the clutches of Schweinfurt's Matthias Strohmaier during a German Cup first-round match on Friday, Aug. 17, in Schweinfurt, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke 04 celebrate a goal against FC Schweinfurt during a German Cup first-round match on Friday, Aug. 17, in Schweinfurt, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri (L) and Schweinfurt's Alexander Piller vie for the ball during a German Cup first-round match on Friday, Aug. 17, in Schweinfurt, Germany. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Schalke 04 defeated fourth-tier side FC Schweinfurt 2-0 here Friday to advance to the second round of the German Cup.

The only Bundesliga team in action Friday prevailed thanks to Nabil Bentaleb's penalty conversion and an own goal by Schweinfurt's Adam Jabiri with 15 minutes left.