Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman is congratulated by teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Michael Taylor in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Washington's starting pitcher Max Scherzer won his duel against Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 5-2 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw was in trouble early on, giving up two doubles and single to three out the four first batters, allowing the Nationals to race out to an early 2-0 lead.