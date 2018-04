Competitors enter the water at the start of the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Alistair Brownlee of England (left) leads Jonathan Brownlee of England and Matthew Hauser of Australia in the cycle leg during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

(L-R) Marc Austin of Scotland, Alistair Brownlee of England, Tayler Reid of New Zealand and Matthew Hauser of Austrlalia transition from the swim to the cycle leg during the Men's Triathlon at the Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Henri Schoeman celebrates after winning the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

South African triathlete Henri Schoeman on Thursday took home his country's first gold medal in the sport at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, held on Australia's Gold Coast.

Though he came third in the starting swim race, the cycling stage gave Schoeman the chance to catch up to the two leaders, who he eventually overtook once on foot, finishing in 53 minutes and 21 seconds.