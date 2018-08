Joseph Isaac Schooling of Singapore reacts after winning the men'Äôs 100m Butterfly swimming Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Joseph Isaac Schooling of Singapore competes in the men'Äôs 100m Butterfly swimming Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Joseph Isaac Schooling (C) of Singapore, Silver medalist Zhuhao Li (L) of China and Bronze medalist Yuki Kobori (R) pose with their medals after the men's 100m Butterfly Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Singapore’s Joseph Isaac Schooling secured the gold medal in the men’s 100m butterfly at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Schooling broke an Asian Games record with his time of 51.04 seconds, which was 0.42 seconds faster than China’s Li Zhuhao in second.