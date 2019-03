Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (L), is in action against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (R), during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) is in action against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13), during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) in action against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (R) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (R) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) as \Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (2-R) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (L) looks on during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Point guards Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook scored a combined total of 47 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-89 home win over the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday.

Schroder emerged as the leading scorer for the Thunder with 24 points, including two 3-pointers, as well as capturing seven rebounds and providing three assists.