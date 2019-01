German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher adjusting his earpiece before the first practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 21, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The family of former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher announced Wednesday the launching of a virtual museum for the German legend as a 50th birthday gift.

Keep Fighting Foundation is to launch the application on Thursday, in which his historic records will be available for everyone.