Marcel Siem of Germany plays a shot during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

Mitch Waite of England plays a shot during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa lines up a putt during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel on Friday leapfrogged his countryman Louis Oosthuizen atop of the leaderboard of the South African Open tourney held in Johannesburg.

The 34-year-old Schwartzel, who has won 11 European Tour titles, including the 2011 Masters Tournament, recorded a fantastic second round with an eagle in the 17th and six birdies to impressively jump 16 spots to first place on the scoreboard.