Diego Schwartzman of Argentina waves to the crowd after winning his men's singles match against Rudolf Molleker of Germany on Day One of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Monday defeated Germany's Rudolf Molleker 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to move to the second round of the Australian Open.

The 18th-seed Schwartzman played well to pass the first hurdle in the year's opening grand slam, having arrived in Melbourne after losing in the semifinals of the Sydney International to Andreas Seppi.