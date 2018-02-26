Argentine Diego Schwartzman in action against Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco during the final of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, ranked 23 in the world, on Sunday defeated Spain's 40th-ranked Fernando Verdasco 6-2 and 6-3 to win the Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open, South America's only ATP 500 tourney, thus guaranteeing himself entree into the ranks of the world's 20 best tennis players.

It was Schwartzman's first career ATP 500 win against an evidently tired Schwartzman, who - along with compatriot David Marrero - had won the doubles tourney on Saturday and had played five tough matches in the past three days.