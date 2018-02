French tennis player Gael Monfils in action against Croatian Marin Cilic during a match of the Rio Open 2018, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic in action against French Gael Monfils during a match of the Rio Open 2018, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Argentine tennis player Federico Delbonis in action against his compatriot Diego Schwartzman during a match of the Rio Open 2018, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman in action against compatriot Federico Delbonis during a match of the Rio Open 2018, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Chile's Nicolas Jarry managed to secure berths in the quarter-finals before the rains came at the Rio Open, but two other second-round matches were postponed until Thursday.

The 23rd-ranked Schwartzman defeated countryman Federico Delbonis for the second straight year at this Brazilian clay-court event, this time winning by a more convincing score line of 6-2, 6-3. The 1.7-meter (5-foot-7) Argentine also won last year by a slimmer 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) margin.