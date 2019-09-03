Argentina's Diego Schwartzman beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in the US Open's Round of 16 on Monday while France's Gael Monfils defeated Spain's Pablo Andujar and Italy's Mateo Berrettini won against Russia's Andrey Rublev, allowing the three players to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.
Schwartzman is set to face either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic in the quarters after a dazzling display of skill on the main court of Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York, in a match he ended up winning by 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3. EFE-EPA