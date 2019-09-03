Matteo Berrettini of Italy hits a return to Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Gael Monfils of France hits a return to Pablo Andujar of Spain during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in the US Open's Round of 16 on Monday while France's Gael Monfils defeated Spain's Pablo Andujar and Italy's Mateo Berrettini won against Russia's Andrey Rublev, allowing the three players to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.

Schwartzman is set to face either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic in the quarters after a dazzling display of skill on the main court of Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York, in a match he ended up winning by 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3. EFE-EPA