Denis Kudla of the USA gestures while in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action during men's singles match against Denis Kudla of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman (18) picked up a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win against Denis Kudla of the United States to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

In the third round, Schwartzman will now meet Tomas Berdych, a Czech, who defeated, Robin Haase of the Netherland 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in less than an hour.