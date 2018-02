Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman in action on Feb. 24, 2018, against Chile's Nicolas Jarry during their semi-final match at the Rio Open, a clay-court event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman advanced to the final of the Rio Open with a 7-5, 6-2 victory here Saturday over Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

The 1.7-meter (5-foot-7) Schwartzman was able to neutralize the power of the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Chilean, who had his serve broken twice each set.