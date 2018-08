Luiz Felipe Scolari, a former head coach of the Brazilian and Portuguese national teams, speaks at a press conference on Aug. 3, 2018, in Sao Paulo in which Brazilian-league club Palmeiras introduced him as its new head coach. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Luiz Felipe Scolari, a former head coach of the Brazilian and Portuguese national teams, said Friday he was happy to be back for a third stint at Sao Paulo club Palmeiras.

He also said his squad would strive to win all three of the competitions it is competing in: Copa Libertadores, the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A (Brazil's first division) and the Copa do Brasil (Brazil's equivalent of England's FA Cup).