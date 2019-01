The Alderney Lifeboat returns to the island for a crew change before resuming the search for missing light aicraft that disapeared over English Channel on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DECLAN GAUDION/ RNLI HANDOUT

People hold a vigil for missing former Nantes player Emiliano Sala, in Nantes, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala in action during the soccer ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Nantes in Paris, France, Nov. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Rescue workers on Wednesday carried on their search for Cardiff City's striker Emiliano Sala on board a light aircraft that went missing over the English Channel.

The 28-year-old Argentine player and at least one other person were aboard the single turbine PA 46 Malibu aircraft en route to Wales from France Monday night.